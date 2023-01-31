Former Titans OC Todd Downing Reports To Serve Jail Time for November DUI Arrest

Remember back in November when Todd Downing got hit with a DUI after the Tennessee Titans won in Green Bay? He’s serving his time now. The 48-hour stay comes from his arrest that had many NFL fans asking, “what?”

The Titans went into Lambeau and came out with a win. That was a major game for this Tennessee team and a big one for Todd Downing. He’s no longer the offensive coordinator, but that night he had the offense moving with a 27-17 win.

Soon after the team got back to Nashville, Downing decided to drive himself home. Maybe he didn’t realize how much they celebrated on the plane back. He was pulled over by a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer.

TMZ Sports reports that Downing surrendered himself to the Williamson Country Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. He will serve his sentence at the Williamson County jail.

After news of Todd Downing’s arrest went public, the NFL launched an investigation into the matter. It probably didn’t help Downing retain his job with the organization, either. It was a tough situation in what was ultimately a tough season in Tennessee.

Todd Downing’s Statement From November

Of course, Todd Downing had to make a statement on the matter after his arrest. NFL coaches are basically public servants when it comes to how they are treated. The offensive coordinator knew he would have to face the media. He expressed regret over the situation.

“I’d like to acknowledge how serious this situation is,” Downing said in November. “I understand how sensitive and troubling a subject this is, and I’m not naive to how much pain there may be for some people involved in similar situations.

“I’ve put my family through some things they don’t deserve. I have an amazing wife and an amazing son that love me unconditionally, and I don’t want them to have to endure anything more than what I’ve brought on.”

So, Downing will serve his time in Williamson County. I’m sure he’ll be more than glad to have this all behind him soon.