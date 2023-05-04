Former Titans tackle Taylor Lewan sues doctor for medical malpractice

Taylor Lewan, a former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle, filed a medical malpractice claim in Florida on Monday. In a complaint filed in Escabia County circuit court, Lewan alleges that Dr. James Andrews was negligent in repairing a torn ACL.

Andrews is a surgeon known for his work with high-level athletes. The suit names several other defendants: Benjamin Sherman, Baptist Health Care, Baptist Medical Group and the Andrews Institute. The Associated Press first reported the existence of the suit.

Lewan had his right ACL surgically repaired by James on Oct. 27, 2020, nine days after he tore it playing for the Titans.

The suit alleges Andrews was negligent in his performance of the surgery and a number of related items. It identifies 12 points of alleged negligence, including failing to “properly perform right knee ACL reconstruction using ipsilateral bone-tendon-bone autograft.” Additionally, it alleges Andrews failed to repair the meniscus, caused local injury to cartilage didn’t properly supervise others working under him. It also alleges he was negligent in follow-up care.

Lewan returned to play in the NFL in 2021, a season he remembered as being laborious. He tore his right ACL again in 2022 in the second game of the season for the Titans. The Titans released Lewan on Feb. 22 with $14.8 million due on the final year of his deal.

Lewan claims in the suit the alleged improper surgery has also lowered his quality of life

Now 31 years old, Lewan alleged in the suit that, along with torpedoing his NFL career, the botched surgery has hampered his quality of life.

The issues described in the suit include “severe pain and disability, suffering, disfigurement, loss of ability to enjoy life, past and future medical expenses, past and future loss of earnings, … and mental distress.”

Andrews is among the leading surgeons for athletes in the world. The website for the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine boasts “groundbreaking care.” On the “About Us” page, Andrews is described as an “internationally renowned orthopedic sports surgeon.”

The page also notes that “world–class athletes, weekend warriors, youth athletes and everyday people have access to state–of–the–art health care services and performance training” at the Andrews Institute.

Now 31 years old, Lewan was selected No. 11 out of Michigan by the Titans in the 2014 NFL Draft. Lewan spent his entire NFL career with the Titans and earned Pro Bowl honors three times. He has not officially retired from the NFL, but his time on a roster for an NFL team likely came to an end when the Titans released him.