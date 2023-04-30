Former Minnesota Vikings defensive back Chandon Sullivan found a new home this offseason. He’ll be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2023 campaign, according to his agents at Katz Brothers Sports. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport relayed the news on Saturday evening, in the final hours of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sullivan has spent the past three seasons with the Packers, starting 20 games over the last two years. He set a career-high with three interceptions this past season while also recording 31 tackles and four passes defended.

A Georgia State product, Sullivan was the school’s first ever player to be invited to the Senior Bowl. He ended his college career as the school’s leader in interceptions (7) and pass breakups (25), while finishing fifth all-time in tackles (182). In spite of his success, he went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sullivan was part of a Packers defense that gave up the sixth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL this past season. Green Bay also tied with the New Orleans Saints for the sixth-most interceptions in the league with 18. The Packers finished the regular season 13-4, earning the top seed and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. However, they would lose their first game of the postseason to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

In the 2014 cycle, Sullivan was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 2501 overall prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He played his high school football for Winder-Barrow (Winder, Georgia).

Steelers moves coming into the NFL Draft, Chandon Sullivan finds a new home

Last season was the beginning of a new era for the Steelers, as they played their first season without Ben Roethlisberger under center. The Steelers brought in Mitch Trubisky via free agency and drafted Kenny Pickett with last year’s first-round pick — the 20th overall. Trubisky began the season as the starting quarterback, but Pickett won the job by Week 5 and began to take control of the offense.

Unfortunately, Pickett’s rookie season didn’t impress statistically and he finished his first year with just seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games. Pittsburgh will look for him to take the next step as a sophomore quarterback while they build around him via the draft this year.

To do that, Pittsburgh came into draft day with seven total picks — including three in the top 50.

Already this offseason, Pittsburgh signed two guards via free agency to help bolster their offensive line. Isaac Seumalo (from Philadelphia) and Nate Herbig (from the New York Jets) are the latest acquisitions by the Steelers. Additionally, they added veteran defensive back Patrick Peterson to help fill out their secondary.

On3’s Chandler Vessels also contributed to this article.