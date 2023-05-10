Foster Moreau isn’t letting a cancer diagnosis derail his time in the NFL.

The former Las Vegas Raiders tight end discovered he has cancer less than two months ago, but he’s gearing up for another season on the football field. Moreau has accepted an offer from the New Orleans Saints, the team whose medical staff discovered his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during a routine physical.

On Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN shared the news to Twitter, relaying that it’s a three-year deal that the tight end is signing.

Free-agent TE Foster Moreau reached agreement today on a three-year, $12 million that includes $8 million fully guaranteed and an additional $3 million in incentives with the New Orleans Saints, per source. Moreau winds up back in Louisiana. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

Moreover, it’s easy to see why there was interest from the Saints, among other teams, amid the diagnosis. The former LSU tight end wrapped up the best year of his pro football career thus far in his 2022 campaign in Las Vegas, hauling in 33 catches for 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

During his four years in the National Football League with Las Vegas, he has pulled in 91 total catches for 1,107 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moving forward, Foster Moreau will hope to continue his awesome play on the field, and be an inspiration to many for his determination.

Moreau played four seasons with the LSU Tigers before going to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 137th-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished his last season with the team catching 22 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Moreau’s final two years at LSU saw him haul in 46 receptions total for over 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He left the Tigers as the seventh-ranked player in school history for receptions by a tight end with 52.

Following the 2022 season, Moreau’s contract with the Raiders expired, pushing him onto the free agent market. A routine checkup with the New Orleans Saints ended up changing his life.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life-changing for me,” Moreau posted on Twitter in late March. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

“That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!”

After his diagnosis, Moreau shared his best advice to anyone concerned about their health.

“I’d say to anyone who doesn’t want to get a checkup, afraid to see your doctor, afraid to take whatever test you’ve gotta take, it’s not gonna change the outcome, right? It’s better to know.”

Outsider’s Nikki Chavanelle and Nick Kosko contributed to this report.