Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau will be available to go through OTAs with the Saints in two weeks’ time, according to New Orleans coach Dennis Allen. Moreau received a cancer diagnosis of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in March, but Allen shared this week that the new Saint’s prognosis is “extremely positive.”

Although Allen didn’t say Moreau would definitely participate in OTAs, he told ESPN that the tight end “absolutely” has a chance to play.

“You get this negative information that obviously impacts the young man’s life, and yet, the prognosis for recovery and the prognosis in terms of the treatment plan has all been extremely positive,” Allen said. “And so, in that way, we feel good about it.”

The former LSU standout garnered the Saints’ interest even after the organization discovered his illness. He signed a new three-year deal worth $12 million, which is the biggest of his career so far.

Moreau wrapped up the best year of his pro football career thus far in his 2022 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, hauling in 33 catches for 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

During his four years in the National Football League with Las Vegas, he has pulled in 91 total catches for 1,107 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moreau played four seasons with the Tigers before going to the Raiders with the 137th-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished his last season with the team catching 22 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Moreau receives cancer diagnosis amid free agency

Following the 2022 season, Moreau’s contract with the Raiders expired, pushing him onto the free-agent market. A routine checkup with the New Orleans Saints ended up potentially saving his life.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life-changing for me,” Moreau posted on Twitter in late March. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

“That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!”

After his diagnosis, Moreau shared his best advice to anyone concerned about their health.

“I’d say to anyone who doesn’t want to get a checkup, afraid to see your doctor, afraid to take whatever test you’ve gotta take, it’s not gonna change the outcome, right? It’s better to know.”

Now, several months removed from his diagnosis, Moreau is ready to once again hit the field.