Foster Moreau details incredible offer from Saints amid Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis

Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau is in the process of completing a comeback to the NFL just two months after receiving a cancer diagnosis of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. When the New Orleans Saints brought him in for a routine physical as part of the free agency process and discovered his illness, it could have been the end of the former LSU star’s career in the league.

Not only did the Saints deliver the news that could save his life, but they also were the first to step up with an offer that would ensure Moreau would have a team to play for after treatment.

Speaking with Adam Schefter on his weekly podcast, Moreau opened up about the offer New Orleans made him and why he chose to sign with them.

“For me, a big part of it playing into my decision was, the Saints and Mickey Loomis called my agent, the day after I got my diagnosis,” Moreau said, “Mickey calls my agent and says, ‘We still value Foster as a person and we value you even more as a player. We’d absolutely love to sign him to whatever deal we can, whatever you guys are comfortable with, whenever he’s ready to play, we’re excited to have him. Regardless. We’re going to keep him here, we’re going to keep him home.’

“For me, that spoke volumes.”

Moreau could begin practice with Saints in OTAs next week

Moreau will be available to go through OTAs with the Saints in a week’s time, according to New Orleans coach Dennis Allen. Allen shared this week that the new Saint’s prognosis is “extremely positive.”

Although Allen didn’t say Moreau would definitely participate in OTAs, he told ESPN that the tight end “absolutely” has a chance to play.

“You get this negative information that obviously impacts the young man’s life, and yet, the prognosis for recovery and the prognosis in terms of the treatment plan has all been extremely positive,” Allen said. “And so, in that way, we feel good about it.”

The former LSU signed a new three-year deal worth $12 million, which is the biggest of his career so far.

Moreau wrapped up the best year of his pro football career thus far in his 2022 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, hauling in 33 catches for 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

During his four years in the National Football League with Las Vegas, he has pulled in 91 total catches for 1,107 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moreau played four seasons with the Tigers before going to the Raiders with the 137th-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished his last season with the team catching 22 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.