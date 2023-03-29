Foster Moreau Opens Up on Transition From Preparing for Football to Fighting Cancer

Foster Moreau made the trip to New Orleans last week to meet with the Saints on a free agency visit. While Moreau was looking to find his next NFL destination, he received a separate piece of news that’s changed not only his career — but his life.

Moreau revealed this past Wednesday he’s been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and would be stepping away from football. The Saints’ medical staff detected the cancer during a routine physical. The former Las Vegas Raiders tight end recently joined “The Adam Schefter Podcast” to further discuss his diagnosis.

Former Raiders’ tight end @fhmoreau shares what it was like to go last week from being an unrestricted free agent to learning he has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and kicking cancer’s a**.



🎧 https://t.co/QPVEMbu2AG pic.twitter.com/b5E2FpXuU7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2023

“It was hard and it was scary. Every day passes and it seems to ease up on my mind a little bit,” Moreau said. “By the time that first chemotherapy session starts it’ll be like Sunday morning waking up and getting ready to kick someone’s ass.”

The Raiders selected Moreau, 25, in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of LSU. He spent four seasons with Las Vegas, serving as the backup to Darren Waller. With Waller sidelined for eight games in 2022, Moreau hauled in a career-high 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns. Moreau has 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 scores over the duration of his career. In four years at LSU, Moreau recorded 52 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns.

“Foster is a tremendous person on and off the football field, and our immediate thoughts and concerns are with him as he begins to battle this new opponent,” the Raiders said in a statement. “We know that the Raiders Family, teammates, coaches, staff, and the entire Raider Nation will come together to support Foster and his family through this challenge, and we’re confident that he will get back to doing what he loves most soon.”

Foster Moreau Ready to Battle Cancer

Moreau has received support from former teammates and coaches around the league. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby notably tweeted out some words of encouragement towards Moreau.

“Foster is going to dominate this thing with a smile on his face like he does everything,” Crosby wrote on Twitter. “Love you brother.”

Moreau said his primary goal is kicking cancer’s ass.

“I tend to play the percentages, and I’ve beaten a lot of odds in my life,” Moreau said. “If I could beat those odds I would have loved to, but I’ve also kicked a lot of ass. If I couldn’t beat the odds then I just have to deal with it.”