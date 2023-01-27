FOX Faces Steep FCC Fine for NFL Promo Video

Even when you are trying to make funny and interesting advertisements, you can’t cross some lines. FOX is learning that the hard way from the FCC. When the NFL Playoffs are in full swing, the network likes to get creative with promo ads. This one features the Philadelphia Eagles.

You know the emergency broadcast alert tone? That one that is only used during tests and for very serious situations? You might hear it during a bad storm or if a major disaster has happened close by. Well, there are rules around using it.

FCC Will Fine FOX

The emergency alert system tone was put into this ad hyping up the Eagles for the 2022 playoffs. So, it’s a year old, but the reckoning is coming. The FCC is telling FOX that it can’t be allowed. On top of that, they are proposing to fine the network $504,000 for the stunt, according to Awful Announcing.

In my opinion, it would have been better if FOX saved this one for a year or so. I’d rather be getting fined over this year’s version of the Eagles than the 9-9 team from last season.

The FCC is hitting FOX for “willfully violating the Federal Communications Commission’s rules that prohibit the transmission of, or causing the transmission of, false or deceptive emergency alert system (EAS) codes or EAS Attention Signals, or simulations thereof (together, EAS Tones).”

Let’s not forget that last season’s version of Philly went out in the Wild Card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Philadelphia Eagles Ready For Conference Championship

How about the Philadelphia Eagles, though? This team has been one of the top two teams all season long. The breakout year for Jalen Hurts has been a revelation. Not to mention he has an insane roster of skill players.

They are going to have to get through the San Francisco 49ers if they want to make the Super Bowl. Those two offenses can put up a bunch of points. But can the Niners’ defense step up and stop Philly? Or will this be a shootout the whole way?

Also, what does this say about the gameplan and coaching of the Niners if they win with Brock Purdy…again? The NFL Playoffs have led up to this moment. We are going to get two great games of football to set us up for the big game in February.