Nobody quite knows what the future holds for impending free agent quarterback Tom Brady. We do know, however, where he won’t be during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

Though Brady’s schedule is suddenly free following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card game Monday, he won’t be a part of FOX’s Super Bowl coverage, per Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are expected to be on the call as they were for “America’s Game of the Week” each week this season.

For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple industry sources say Fox Sports has no plans to use Brady in the booth for the Super Bowl. You never know with the pregame given how long that show goes. But Burkhardt/Olsen is the plan. Fox Sports declined comment on it. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 18, 2023

Brady, 45, inked a reported 10-year, $375 million with the network last year. The contract goes into effect once Brady decides his playing days are over. That could very well be the case in the next few weeks, as Brady has three options awaiting him. Brady can either return to the Buccaneers for a fourth season, sign with another team or retire after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Option one appears to be fading, per the latest reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that Brady will take his time in making a decision. Several players on the Buccaneers feel Brady has no intention to return based on their final interactions with him.

“He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” one teammate opined.

Tom Brady Gives ‘Thank You’ to Tampa Media

Speculation that Brady’s time with the Buccaneers could be up began immediately following the loss to the Cowboys. Brady thanked the Tampa Bay media in a heartfelt message before exiting from the podium.

“I just want to say thank you guys for everything you did this year,” Brady said. “I really appreciate all your effort… You guys got a tough job, and I appreciate all you guys do to cover us, and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport — we’re very grateful for everyone’s support. I love this organization. It’s a great place to be…

“Thank you everybody for welcoming me, all the regulars. And I’m just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So thank you very much.”