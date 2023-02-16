FOX Sports Host Gets Torn to Shreds over Pittsburgh Steelers, Derek Carr Take

Fox Sports Radio host Jason Smith believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should be quarterback shopping this offseason — specifically for Derek Carr.

The newly-released Carr is free to sign with any team after a nine-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith thinks his next destination should be Pittsburgh, despite the presence of 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

Best fit for Derek Carr? Steelers. Can't go into next season with Kenny Pickett. Carr is accurate & Steelers have two good RB's & good playmakers at WR/TE. Most importantly? He'll thrive in a Mike Tomlin environment. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) February 15, 2023

“Best fit for Derek Carr? Steelers,” Smith tweeted Tuesday. “Can’t go into next season with Kenny Pickett. Carr is accurate & Steelers have two good RB’s & good playmakers at WR/TE. Most importantly? He’ll thrive in a Mike Tomlin environment.”

Based on the reaction on social media, Smith is chilling on an island alone.

“Tell me you’re a moron who doesn’t know anything about the sport of football without telling me you’re a moron who doesn’t know anything about the sport of football,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Steelers fans appear to be on the Pickett hype train, impressed with his week-to-week development after taking the starting job from Mitchell Trubisky. Pickett guided the Steelers to a 7-5 record in 12 games under center, winning six of seven games to end the season. He threw for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions on 63% passing.

“I get that some people are desperate for attention,” another fan wrote of Smith’s tweet. “I don’t feel the need, but I get that they do. I have never understood those who are so desperate for attention they will court negative responses. Like this guy. This might be the dumbest thing I have read for some time …”

Derek Carr Searching for New Team Following Release

Carr, 31, is expected to have multiple suitors — none named the Steelers. He and his wife spent two days in New Orleans last week to visit the Saints. Though New Orleans made an offer for Carr’s services, he triggered his no-trade clause, forcing the Raiders to release him Tuesday before he would have been owed $40.4 million guaranteed from the franchise.

In nine seasons, Carr threw for 35,222 yards with 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions on 64.6% passing. In 15 games this past season, he threw for 3,522 with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 60.8% passing. Carrying a 63-79 career record, Steelers fans aren’t impressed.

“This is an all-time bad take,” another fan tweeted. “I already know what Carr looks like with an even better RB/TE situation than the Steelers presently have. I don’t want any part of this dude if I’m a franchise trying to win something that matters. Sorry, not sorry.”