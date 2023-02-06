Fox Sports Will Use a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Cameras and Microphones for Super Bowl Broadcast

Fox Sports will have just about every angle covered in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The network announced Monday that coverage of the game pitting the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles against the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs will feature a staggering amount of cameras and microphones, per Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.

Fox Sports says its Super Bowl LVII coverage will include 94 cameras (44 game cameras, 18 pregame cameras, 16 robotic cameras) and 29 Field-level microphones capturing game and player sound. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 6, 2023

Though 94 is a large number, it actually pales in comparison to the amount of cameras NBC used last year for Super Bowl LVI. The network had 122 cameras at its disposal for the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Either way, networks have certainly come a long way since Super Bowl I in 1967. Just 11 cameras were on the scene for the Green Bay Packers’ 35-10 rout of the Chiefs.

Six days ahead of Super Bowl LVII, recently retired quarterback Tom Brady spoke about his status with Fox Sports. Brady, 45, reportedly inked a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network in 2022 to begin once he called it a career in the NFL. Appearing on FS1‘s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Brady said he won’t join Fox Sports until the 2024 season. Once his deal starts, Brady will serve as lead color commentator alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

“That’s great for me,” Brady said, via ESPN. “Take some time to really learn, be great at what I really want to do [and] become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything.

“I think when people really bet on me; one thing about my career — whether it’s when I was drafted with the Patriots or signing in free agency with the Bucs — I want to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down. I think my biggest motivator was that.”