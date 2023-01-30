FOX Super Bowl LVII Broadcasters Revealed

FOX has revealed the voices of Super Bowl LVII.

The broadcasting giant has the rights to this season’s big game, and it’s bound to be a great one. After Sunday’s results, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The speculation has run wild, but FOX confirmed who will be on the call for the game on Monday afternoon.

It’ll be Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen in the booth, per FOX. Burkhardt has been serving as the lead play-by-pay announcer since the departure of Joe Buck to ESPN, and Olsen has made a great partner.

A former Pro Bowl tight end who’s played in a Super Bowl, Olsen is sure to be ready for the honor.

Additionally, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will join the crew on the sidelines. Of course, Mike Pereira will continue to provide expert rules analysis throughout the game, as well.

After making it official, FOX Sports President, Production & Operations/Executive Producer Brad Zager released a statement on his excitement.

“Following a highly successful and thrilling NFL regular season, and now with Super Bowl LVII upon us, it has never been more apparent that FOX is football,” said Zager. “We take tremendous pride in the honor of broadcasting our 10th Super Bowl with a continued commitment to telling the stories of the game through a star-studded lineup of dynamic voices across FOX Sports’ pregame and game coverage.”

FOX has a great team on the call, and it’s going to be fun to listen to their insight throughout Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl LVII Ticket Prices Are Already Sky-High

Meanwhile, Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are already sky high if you had plans to go to the big game in Arizona.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in two weeks for the title out in Glendale (Ari.) but good luck getting a good deal right now. ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the cheapest price for a ticket on Tick Pick.

You might want to shield your eyes for this one.

“And with Super Bowl LVII set, the get-in price is set too,” Yates wrote on Twitter. “The least expensive ticket to attend the Super Bowl is on Tick Pick. Initial get-in price: $5,778 (no fees). Chiefs vs. Eagles for the Lombardi Trophy.”

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal also detailed the pricey Super Bowl tickets.

“TickPick has Super Bowl tickets starting at $5,740, with the average price of $9,801,” Akers wrote on Twitter. “They currently have 2,550 tickets available on their no fee secondary marketplace.”

Those ticket prices don’t include travel and hotel costs for fans as well. Good luck Eagles and Chiefs fans, you’re going to need it.

Not to mention, concessions are sure to be expensive in the stadium. Better dip into the savings account for the big game this year.

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.