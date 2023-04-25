Frank Reich announces Carolina Panthers settled on its preferred QB at No. 1 overall

The Carolina Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the top overall pick, signaling that they will be taking their franchise quarterback. Now, new head coach Frank Reich has said that the team is settled on its preferred quarterback.

Of course, Reich declined to actually say who that quarterback is going to be.

“It was kind of like a proposal,” Frank Reich said. “And I said yes. We have a consensus and we are excited.”

So, the Panthers know who the number one pick is going to be, even if it’s still all speculation for everyone else. That speculation has been wild over the past few weeks and months too.

Ever since Bryce Young canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, it’s been presumed that he will be the first overall pick. However, there is always the possibility that something has changed since then and the Panthers are going to go in a different direction.

Now, there is even a theory that Will Levis is going to be the number one overall pick, as the betting odds are going through a seismic shift.

If Frank Reich and the Panthers went for Levis, draft boards would completely blow up with the top overall pick. There would be a trickle down for numerous teams and it could completely change the calculus for multiple teams.

For instance, right now the Houston Texans might be deciding between a quarterback not named Bryce Young and an edge rusher. However, if Young becomes available, the Texans’ decision might change.

Travis Kelce gave rookies advice ahead of the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is a seismic moment in the life of NFL rookies. That’s why they need to get plenty of advice, like the advice that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is giving.

“The biggest thing for me is taking advantage of your opportunities. If you’re blessed enough to get drafted. Take advantage of those opportunities and don’t feel accomplished just because you finally made it to the NFL,” Kelce said.

“I know it’s going to be a very accomplishing feeling, but there’s still a lot of work that you gotta do. You gotta mesh with your new teammates and everything like that. So the opportunities at hand, just make sure you take advantage of it.”