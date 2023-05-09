Frank Reich compares Bryce Young football IQ to Peyton Manning, NFL greats

Frank Reich, the new coach of Carolina, was talking about the key moment he knew Bryce Young would be the Panthers new quarterback.

He called it “unreal” and comparied Young’s football smarts to several NFL quarterback greats, including Peyton Manning.

It was back on April 11 when Young, the Alabama star, made an official visit to Charlotte. And Reich and a couple of coaches huddled with the team’s potential No. 1 pick going over plays he made during his Crimson Tide career. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and QB coach Josh McCown also were with Reich and Young.

For Frank Reich, it wasn’t about the completion, but the protection

If you ever wonder what coaches talk about with draft prospects when they break down film, here’s a prime example. Reich went way back with Bryce Young. According to NBC’s Peter King, Reich took Young to his second-ever game at Bama and his 10th-ever pass attempt. The Tide was up big against Tennessee and Young was in for game maintenance.

Reich asked him about protection calls. And as Young explained why he called what, Reich got the Manning vibe. Bryce Young converted the down, throwing a 12-yard completiton to future Houston Texan John Metchie. Reich asked questions to gauge how much Young remembered and why he called what he did. He wanted him to show his work.

“Bryce right there called a five-man slide, which is an incredibly smart and incredibly risky call,” Reich said. “If you’re going to call a five-man slide, you have to be 100 percent sure you can bring that (right) tackle over. Because if you bring him and that (left defensive) end comes, you’re in trouble. And just watch the play—how smooth the call is, how sure he is. He saw overload pressure to his left, he figured he wasn’t getting pressure to his right, he had the line all move left to compensate—and he even got the back to cover a blitzer. Just look how easy he made it look.”

Bryce Young, seen here, discusses a play with Alabama coach Nick Saban. (Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

Coach continued to rave about Bryce Young

Reich continued to rave about Bryce Young:

“That play just confirmed everything we were thinking and already know. Just confirmed the level of football IQ he has that’s on par with Peyton (Manning), (Matt) Ryan, (Philip) Rivers, (Andrew) Luck.

“I’m telling you: There are quarterbacks in the NFL who haven’t done what he did right there—and he did it easily in his true freshman year in college. To have the confidence to make that call for Alabama in his second college game. Unreal.”

Peter King predicted that Bryce Young will be the starter on opening Sunday. In the meantime, the Panthers still have NFL journeyman Andy Dalton. King described Dalton as “the definition of placeholder.”

(You can watch the play and view more commentary here.)