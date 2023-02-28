Fred Miller, Former Baltimore Colts Star, Dead at 82

Fred Miller, a former star defensive tackle for the Baltimore Colts, has died. He was 82.

Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sent out a tweet on Monday honoring Miller. The former NFL star passed away on Sunday evening.

“Rest in peace, FRED MILLER, #76, 10-year starting DT of the Baltimore Colts,” Irsay wrote. “A three-time Pro Bowl selection.”

Rest in peace, FRED MILLER, #76, 10-year starting DT of the Baltimore Colts. A three-time Pro Bowl selection. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4FHje1KKaS — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 27, 2023

Miller spent his entire career in professional football with the Colts (1963-72). He earned trips to three-straight Pro Bowls (1967-69) and was a member of Baltimore’s Super Bowl V-winning squad.

Miller and the Colts also played in Super Bowl III.

In an interview with the Baltimore Sun in 2009, Miller talked about the type of bond he had with his teammates. He said it was unlike anything else in professional football.

“What a bond we had as a team,” Miller said, per the New York Post. “We gave a damn about each other. No cliques. Our wives socialized. We babysat for each other. That didn’t happen on other clubs.”

Over the course of his decade-long career in Baltimore, Miller played in 133 games and started in all but 10 of those contests.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Miller played college football at LSU.

Colts Fans Remember Fred Miller

Fred Miller proved to be one of the most dominant defensive linemen of his era in the NFL. After learning of his passing, several Colts fans remembered the all-time great.

Many chimed in on Twitter, offering their condolences to the family.

One individual responded to Jim Irsay’s Twitter post, saying, “Thanks Jim. Fred is father to one of my star employees and I know he appreciates the prayers.”

Several added, “Prayers for his family.”

A few fans remember Miller’s playing days for the Colts. One individual wrote, “Defensive captain on an all-time team.” Another added, “Back in the old radio days. Remembering #76.”