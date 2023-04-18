Fresh Off Of Signing Daniel Jones To Big Contract, Giants Set To Host Top QB In NFL Draft Pool

The New York Giants gave Daniel Jones a lucrative new contract. But the team still is bringing in Hendon Hooker for a visit as the days click down to the NFL Draft.

The Tennessee quarterback is an intriguing prospect. The 25-year-old tore his ACL in mid-November, so he’s still in the recovery phase. It’s unclear if he’d even be ready to see action when the regular season starts in September. Yet the draft buzz is only growing louder for the former Vols star.

The Giants can entertain as many as 30 prospects at their offices. So you don’t waste one of those 30 spots if there’s no interest. The Giants own the 26th pick of the first round. Would they use that selection on Hooker?

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones, who New York selected with the sixth pick of the 2019 draft, has a new contract. In fact, the Giants rewarded Jones with a lucrative, four-year, $160 million deal. He’s currently the eighth-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with contracts for Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Chargers) yet to be negotiated. You’d think the Giants would be set for a while before they start looking for his replacement.

The Giants are bringing in Hendon Hooker for a draft visit. It’s an intriguing invitation since New York recently gave starter Daniel Jones a lucrative new contract. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

There are four big-name quarterbacks in the draft. Alabama’s Bryce Young should go to the Panthers with pick No. 1. Then there’s Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. Most mock drafts have Stroud going to the Texans at No. 2. Yet there’s a chance that Houston goes defense and looks for a quarterback later in the first round. But count on some team grabbing Stroud with one of the early picks.

Florida’s Anthony Richardson probably will be the third QB off the board. He may be a top-five pick. Or he may be a top-15 selection. Then there’s Kentucky’s Will Levis. He could slip, but not very far.

Hooker has risen up the draft boards to rank No. 5. So would the Giants use their first-round selection for Hooker with all that money invested in Daniel Jones?

Mel Kiper, ESPN’s long-time draft guru, projected Seattle to take Hooker at pick No. 37 in his latest mock. That’s an early pick in the second round.

“This is where I’d feel comfortable taking Hooker if I were running a draft room,” Kiper wrote. “Seattle was able to fill defensive holes with its top two picks, and now it can try for its quarterback of the future. Geno Smith’s contract shouldn’t prohibit the Seahawks from taking Hooker if they like him.”

Here’s another intriguing scenario. The New Orleans Saints also brought Hooker to the Big Easy for a visit in early April. And the Saints also just signed Derek Carr. New Orleans picks 29th in the first round.

So although Daniel Jones is the Giants guy, maybe it does make sense to see if they can get a talented quarterback at a discounted draft price. Pre-ACL, Hooker was one of the top quarterbacks in college football.