Front-Runner to Purchase Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder Emerges

The Washington Commanders are finally ridding themselves of Dan Snyder. But who will their new owner be? The world is about to find out.

And the world is betting on Jeff Bezos. According to multiple reports, the Amazon mogul is the front-runner to purchase the latest NFL franchise to become available.

Moreover, Bezos has been linked to the Commanders for multiple seasons. Now it seems to finally be coming to fruition. If anyone else gets the team, it could be considered a monumental upset.

Washington Commanders fans have been clamoring for more change than simply their name for decades. Jeff Bezos replacing Dan Snyder would certainly represent that.

Roger Goodell Hints at Major Change to NFL Scheduling

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed last week that a big change to the league’s schedule could be coming soon. At a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Goodell was asked about the possibility of flex scheduling for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

“Not today, but it’ll certainly be something that’s on our horizon,” he said.

The NFL first introduced flex scheduling for its Sunday Night Football games in 2006. The model allows the league to switch out two originally scheduled games between Weeks 5-10, and again during Weeks 11-17, for matchups it believes will draw more interest. The idea is that it allows “surprise teams” the chance to play in a primetime slot.

Flex scheduling has helped to improve the ratings for Sunday Night Football, which averaged 19.9 million viewers in 2022. It has been such a success that the NFL plans to introduce flex scheduling for Monday Night Football in 2023.

Flex scheduling isn’t the only big change that Roger Goodell has made to the NFL schedule recently. The 2021 season saw the league expand its regular season schedule from 16 to 17 games. According to Forbes, introducing flex scheduling for TNF could potentially lead to more Thursday night games being scheduled.

Outsider’s Chandler Vessels contributed to this article.