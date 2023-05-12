Full 2023 Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football Schedule released, unkind to Bears, Steelers, Saints

Thursday Night Football kicked it up a notch last season when broadcasting on Amazon Prime. Their first campaign seemed to go well even though it’s still not an ideal slot for some teams.

Now, with the 2023 NFL schedule out, we officially have the TNF schedule for this fall. It starts in Week Two with a matchup between two of the NFC’s best in Minnesota and Philadelphia. From there, some of the other 15 matchups look just as appetizing.

Week Two: Vikings at Eagles

Week Three: Giants at 49ers

Week Four: Lions at Packers

Week Five: Bears at Commanders

Week Six: Broncos at Chiefs

Week Seven: Jaguars at Saints

Week Eight: Buccaneers and Bills

Week Nine: Titans at Steelers

Week Ten: Panthers at Bears

Week Eleven: Bengals at Ravens

Week Twelve: Dolphins at Jets (Black Friday)

Week Thirteen: Seahawks at Cowboys

Week Fourteen: Patriots at Steelers

Week Fifteen: Chargers at Raiders

Week Sixteen: Saints at Rams

Week Seventeen: Jets at Browns

However, if you’re a fan of Chicago, Pittsburgh, or New Orleans, this did not turn out well for you. That’s because, based on the scheduling format, they will play a Sunday-to-Thursday turnaround twice.

For the Bears, that’ll happen in Week Five against the Commanders and Week Ten versus the Panthers. The Steelers have to deal with that in Week Nine (Titans) and Week Fourteen (Patriots) and the Saints will have to do so in Week Seven (Jaguars) and Week Sixteen (Rams).

Only one Thursday Night Football game won’t officially fall on Thursday. That would be the matchup between the Dolphins and Jets on the Friday after Thanksgiving, better known as Black Friday.

Again, all signs pointed to a positive first season for Amazon when it came to Thursday Night Football. They’ll now be hoping for more of the same with this next set of matchups in 2023.

ESPN tweaked its Monday Night Football format for the coming fall. For three of the weeks, NFL fans will need to choose between MNF games. That’s because the network will feature three separate Monday’s with simultaneous doubleheaders.

Monday Night Football starts its season with an all-New York game. The Jets will entertain the Bills on Sept. 11. The most anticipated game on the Monday Night Football schedule could then be the Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs at the Eagles on Nov. 20. That’s a great way to usher in Thanksgiving week.

Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET, Bills at Jets (ESPN)

Sept. 18, 7:15 p.m. ET, Saints at Panthers (ESPN) and 8:15 p.m. ET, Browns at Steelers (ABC)

Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m. ET, Eagles at Bucs (ABC) and 8:15 p.m. ET, Rams at Bengals (ESPN)

Oct. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET, Seahawks at Giants (ESPN)

Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET, Packers at Raiders (ESPN)

Oct. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET, Cowboys at Chargers (ESPN)

Oct. 23, 8:15 p.m. ET, 49ers at Vikings (ESPN)

Oct. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET, Raiders at Lions (ESPN)

Nov. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET, Chargers at Jets (ESPN)

Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET, Broncos at Bills (ESPN)

Nov. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET, Eagles at Chiefs (ESPN)

Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET, Bears at Vikings (ESPN)

Dec. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET, Bengals at Jaguars (ESPN)

Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET, Titans at Dolphins (ESPN) and 8:15 p.m. ET, Packers at Giants (ABC)

Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET, Chiefs at Patriots (ESPN)

Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET, Ravens at 49ers (ABC)

Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET, Lions at Cowboys (ESPN)