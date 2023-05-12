Full 2023 Sunday Night Football slate released, Dallas Cowboys featured three times

You can have your streaming shows, your binging and Netflix and chill moments during the week. But Sunday Night Football always will be king of TV.

It’s all about pulling eyes the NFL’s way. And the release of this year’s slate of games shows that NBC and the NFL believe fans are waiting all day to watch the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night. (Apologies to Carrie Underwood for maiming her song).

The NFL released its entire schedule Thursday night. The Cowboys will play on primetime six times, with half of them coming on Sunday nights. (Check out the entire schedule here)

The Sunday Night Football announcing crew will open the NFL season on a Thursday, with the Lions taking on the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Sept 7. Then the SNF schedule starts the 10th with the Cowboys playing the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Dallas plays two more times on SNF — week five at the 49ers and week 14 against the Eagles at home at AT&T Stadium.

The Chiefs also receive three chances to show off on Sunday nights. After all, fans want to see Patrick Mahomes work his magic. Besides the kickoff, Kansas City also meets the Jets in week four. Then it’s the Chiefs at Lambeau Field against Green Bay in week 13.

Last season’s SNF topped the fall TV ratings for the 12th straight year. Average viewership per game averaged 19.9 million. That’s a three percent increase from 2021 and the best viewership numbers since the pandemic.

NBC Sports also added that fans watched about 72 billion minutes of football in Sunday primetime. So why was Sunday Night Football so popular? The game action was compelling, with a record 13 games coming down to one score.

Only four more months to go!

We're OFFICIALLY ready for football season! 😍



Which matchup are you most excited for?! #NFL pic.twitter.com/0YEy4on7B3 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 12, 2023

Week 1 – Sept. 10 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Week 2 – Sept. 17 Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Week 3 – Sept. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4 – Oct. 1 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Week 5 – Oct. 8 Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Week 6 – Oct. 15 New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

Week 7 – Oct. 22 Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 8 – Oct. 29 Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs also will make three appearances in Sunday Night Football games. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Week 9 – Nov. 5 Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10 – Nov. 12 New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11 – Nov. 19 Minnessota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Week 12 – Nov. 26 Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 – Dec. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Week 14 – Dec. 10 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Week 15 – Dec. 17 Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 16 – Dec. 23 Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 17 – Dec. 31 Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings