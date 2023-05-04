The addition of Aaron Rodgers has The Big Apple buzzing about the New York Jets. Even the players inside their own locker know what this could mean for the franchise, including wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson spoke about the shift in expectations for the team earlier this week. He said acquisitions like the one that the Jets made for the four-time MVP just come with these kinds of stakes. Still, he says none of them are afraid of the spotlight that is going to come and be on them all season long.

“We know what we have in this room. We’ve known what we’ve had in this room,” Garrett Wilson said. “You add someone like that with the accolades that he has and the ability that he has? We expect to compete with everyone in the league. Beat everyone in the league, be one of the better teams in the league. We expect to do that.”

“I’d be lying if I said that we had someone of Aaron Rodgers’ pedigree and the expectation doesn’t go up a little bit. That’s how it is in this industry,” admitted Wilson. “So we’re excited to have him, and we know what comes with it. We know that, all of a sudden, eyes are on us. And we’ve got to back it up every time we take the field, practice or game. We’re excited to prove that every week. What we know we have? We’re excited to prove that to the world every week.”

It’s been quite some time since New York had any sort of presumptions made about them. They haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season and have finished in the bottom half of the AFC East in eight of their last nine campaigns.

However, adding Aaron Rodgers, an MVP and Super Bowl champion, instantly changes everything in their building. That’s especially true considering the interest around the team considering they started 7-4 before ending the season at 0-6.

The trade for Rodgers may not mean anything for Wilson or the Jets at the end of this NFL season. There’s a lot of time to still determine that, especially considering New York is only in the midst of their offseason program. Even so, it’s hard for anyone, even those within the team, to contain their enthusiasm about the outlook for their upcoming season considering their last decade.