Genius Eagles Fans Find Workaround To Get Their Tailgating Started Extra Early

Philadelphia Eagles fans found a genius workaround to start their tailgate early before the playoff game against the New York Giants.

With the Eagles’ Divisional Round game in Philadelphia scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, fans could not enter parking lots until 4 p.m. ET. However, the genius fans noticed the Philadelphia Wings had a game at one o’clock. Who are the Wings? Well they’re a professional lacrosse team in the NLL.

Since the Wings had a game earlier, the lots for the Wells Fargo Center, and others, opened at 8 a.m. ET.

Work smarter, not harder.



Eagles tailgate lots don't open til 4 PM, but Philly fans bought tickets for the indoor lacrosse game so they could get started at 8 AM 😂 pic.twitter.com/E0u25jevV8 — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 21, 2023

So how did the Eagles fans get in? Well they bought tickets but were left only slightly disappointed when they arrived at the complex.

Brenna Weick of NBC Philadelphia reported fans were told the lots would open at 10 a.m., three hours prior to the Wings game.

Weick later clarified Philadelphia fans only had to worry about the K lot, which would open at 4 p.m. while others would open at 1:15 p.m.

So props to the Eagles fans for getting there earlier than expected. While four hours is plenty of time to tailgate prior to kickoff, around seven is even better for the rabid Philadelphia fans.

Since the New York Giants, a division rival, came to town, the City of Brotherly Love needed plenty of time to get ready.

Eagles fans show off genius with early tailgate

Philadelphia Eagles’ tailgates are well received. There are plenty of fans camping out with grills, games and plenty of beer and cold refreshments.

When the Eagles make the playoffs though? It’s an insane environment. Now just imagine all of that coming together for the playoffs.

The Eagles had a bye week since Philadelphia grabbed the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But the team and Eagles fans saw a familiar foe come to town.

The Giants visited Philadelphia in Week 18, an Eagles win to clinch the No. 1 seed. Now there’s more on the line, like a trip to the NFC Championship. The winner takes on the San Francisco 49ers or Dallas Cowboys.

An extra early tailgate is just what the doctor ordered after two weeks of no football in the city. Even if the Giants fans got there early, there is no way they beat Eagles fans to the punch.

Expect a rowdy environment at Lincoln Financial Field for the game Saturday night. You can thank the extra early tailgaters.