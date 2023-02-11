George Kittle Brutally Trolls Dallas Cowboys Fans

George Kittle is one of the best personalities in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers tight end is well known for his antics during games and his ability to have fun seemingly all the time.

He’s also a big-time troll. This week, he took an opportunity on Radio Row to take a shot at Dallas Cowboys fans.

Kittle joined Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms for an interview, and Florio noticed a tattoo of Hobbes on his hand. Hobbes was the imaginary friend of Calvin in the beloved comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes,” and Kittle is a big fan. He said he thinks of himself as more of a Calvin than a Hobbes, though.

“Calvin and Hobbes” also the inspiration for a cartoon of Calvin appearing to — for lack of a better phrase — urinate on something. So, when Florio asked Kittle what he’d be doing that on, he didn’t miss a beat.

“Cowboys fans’ hopes and dreams,” Kittle said. “Just sometimes.”

Kittle and the 49ers have had their way with the Cowboys the last couple years. In 2021, San Francisco defeated Dallas in the Wild Card round, and the 49ers got the victory again this year in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

San Francisco saw its season come to an end this year against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. The Eagles, as a result, clinched a spot in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. One of Kittle’s teammates, Brandon Aiyuk, thinks it took more than skill for Philadelphia to get that win.

“I got the Chiefs,” Aiyuk said of his pick for the game. “I just think Philly … They got their hands full. I don’t know fully about that defense. They talk about them being a good defense, I’m not sure.

“I think the pass game, this Kansas City pass game, will expose what we thought we were going to be able to expose before some unfortunate circumstances happened. We’ll see. … You’ve got to get lucky during the Super Bowl. They just got extremely lucky last week. Who’s to say they can’t do it twice?”