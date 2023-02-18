The wife of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she had an ectopic pregnancy.

Claire Kittle said in her post that she and George found out she was pregnant on Christmas Day.

“On Christmas morning George and I took a pregnancy test while the rest of our family waited to open presents downstairs,” she wrote. “We were about to see the greatest gift, a positive test.”

Just two weeks later, the couple received the devastating news. A Jan. 10 ultrasound confirmed her pregnancy was ectopic.

“Fast forward to Jan 10th I had a routine ultrasound putting me right around 7.5 weeks pregnant,” she said. “The nurse giving my ultra sound went silent for awhile and I asked ‘I’m still early there’s probably nothing to see yet right?’ She responded with ‘I see a pregnancy here it’s just not in the correct place, it’s ectopic…I felt my soul leave my body as I knew exactly what that meant.”

Claire underwent surgery later that night after “evaluating options and speaking with doctors in the ER.”

“This type of pregnancy is extremely dangerous for the mother if not found early,” she said. “I’m so thankful for the nurses and doctors who found this soon enough and to the Niners for allowing George to sprint out of the building at any given moment.”

George, Claire Kittle Ask for Prayers

Clair asked for Prayers for “George and I” after explaining why she wanted to share her experience.

“The point of sharing this is not for pity but to acknowledge something extremely personal, hard & emotional that has taken place in our life,” she said. “To simply talk about it because I felt alone when I got the news, I never knew anyone else who had an ectopic pregnancy before. So here’s my direct line to you, I’ve had one, you’re not alone.

“It sucks, it’s hard, be strong. There’s strength in stories and I hope you can find comfort in ours. These types of things need to be talked about more often.”