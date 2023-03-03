Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Makes First Public Comments on Arrest at NFL Combine

Stetson Bennett always will be known as the quarterback who led Georgia to consecutive national titles. However, this week at the NFL Combine, he’s had another topic to discuss with scouts.

They want to know the details about his arrest. His brush with the law also coincided with the start of the Senior Bowl, a key all-star game Bennett decided to skip.

Stetson Bennett talked about it all in a Friday mea culpa of a press conference. Back on Jan. 29, back when he was training for the Combine in Dallas, police arrested him for public intoxication. The cops received a call that an unidentified man was knocking on doors at an apartment complex. When police arrived at the scene, officers said Bennett appeared to be hiding from them.

“It was a mistake that everybody’s aware of,” Stetson Bennett said Friday. “I understand why that can’t happen. I’ve talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs. Apologized to my family. That’s who I feel worst about. I felt like I let them down, because no matter where I go now — and even without all of this — I’ve got an obligation. I’m the fourth (Bennett named Stetson). Can’t do that if your last name is Bennett, and I know better.”

Even Before Arrest Stetson Bennett’s Draft Grade Wasn’t That High

Getting arrested did Bennett no favors. But NFL teams already didn’t have a favorable opinion about how his skills would translate in the pro game. After all, Bennett already will be old for a rookie. He’ll be 26 in October. At 5-11 and 190 pounds, he’s also small for a quarterback prospect who isn’t also fast.

But Stetson Bennett also has those classic intangibles. He elevates his game on the grandest of stages. Sure, he was surrounded by talent at Georgia. But he was more than a game manager.

He comes into the NFL Combine as a border-line draft prospect. Maybe he hears his name late in day three. The arrest in Dallas did him no favors. And yes, teams want to talk about the incident.

“I just try to be honest,” Stetson Bennett said. “I feel like I don’t put a lot of myself out there on purpose, so the stuff that people do get of me, they run with. They try to read into it instead of just seeing what it is. I try to be honest with them, just like I try to be honest with you guys every single time I’m up here. That’s what I’ll continue to do.”