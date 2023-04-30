The New England Patriots took a shot at improving their wide receiver corps. by drafting former LSU wideout Kayshon Boutte with the No. 187 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. And as a late pick on the third day of the event, the pick was announced by a group of fans overseas.

In particular, this group of Patriots fans were located in Hannover, Germany. And as it turns out, North German accents and Louisiana names aren’t a great mix.

Along with their odd pronunciation of the newest Patriots wideout, the Germans also struggled with “wide receiver.” The first word came out sounding like the word “white” and not “wide.”

Just a fantastic pronunciation of Kayshon Boutte in German. Video from @anotherFTBacct pic.twitter.com/WN85fzhcNj — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) April 29, 2023

It almost sounds like a “ts” sound — somewhat common in the German language — snuck into the middle of Boutte’s first name. And the emphasis on the last name had the hosts on various chuckling and making posterior jokes.

As for the pick itself, Boutte is the first of two receivers taken by the Patriots. New England also used the No. 210 overall pick on DeMario Douglas out of Liberty. Boutte brings an elite recruiting pedigree to New England. As a high school recruit in the Class of 2020, Boutte was one of the Top 50 players nationally.

While Boutte addressed a need for New England, fans were upset with the Patriots taking a pair of specialists

Bill Belichick has enough skin in the NFL Draft game that we should trust his picks for the Patriots. But fans still mocked the coach and the team for selecting both a kicker and a punter.

The Patriots picked Maryland kicker Chad Ryland 10 picks into the start of Saturday’s fourth round. Then in the sixth round, New England grabbed Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer.

New England missed the playoffs this year and the Patriots need so much help, especially at cornerback, offensive line and receiver.

One fan wrote: “Another failed draft by the New England Patriots especially trading up for a kicker I really hope this is Belichick’s final year he needs to go!!!”

Another fan tweeted a photo of Belichick with an X striking out his face. Ouch. And he made this comment: “I’ve been a diehard New England Patriots fan since 1776 and this is the worst draft I’ve ever seen.”

And whether you agree or disagree with the way the Patriots built this draft class, we must acknowledge that it was a significant moment. The last time a team used draft picks to select both a punter and kicker was in 2000. The Oakland Raiders pulled it off 23 years ago. The Raiders also were known for some unconventional drafting.