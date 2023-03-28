Giants Coach Brian Daboll Is Here To Party, Apparently Cracked a Beer Before Noon at NFL Owners Meetings

Brian Daboll knows how to have a good time. The New York Giants head coach wasn’t messing around at the NFL owners meetings earlier this week, cracking his first cold beer before noon.

Per Kyle Posey of Niners Nation, Daboll was the first head coach to indulge with a brew, opening his Coors Light tall boy at 11:32 a.m. Hey, you know what we say, you can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning!

UPDATE: Daboll was the first coach to crack a beer. Coors light tall boy at officially 11:32 am. https://t.co/zhs70HKOE4 — KP (@KP_Show) March 27, 2023

We have to give Daboll a bit of a break when it comes to his morning beer. He seemed to soak up a little too much sun while in Phoenix.

In the photo below, you’ll also notice the Giants head coach (back row, second in from the left) is sporting one hell of a sunburn. There’s no question that’s an unpleasant experience.

He might need more than one of those tall boys to ease the pain of that burn.

Andy Reid’s Hawaiian shirt game is better than is play-calling and that’s saying something. pic.twitter.com/SF2X7uWTmx — KP (@KP_Show) March 27, 2023

Daboll also has quite a bit to celebrate during his trip to Phoenix. He’s coming off a great season in his first year as the head coach of the Giants.

In 2022, New York finished with a 9-7-1 record, earning a trip to the postseason. The Giants then defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

The Wild Card victory marked the team’s first postseason victory since winning the Super Bowl following the 2011 season.

It was the first time the Giants reached the playoffs since 2016. If that’s not worthy of a pre-noon beer, we’re not sure what qualifies.

Brian Daboll Enjoyed Super Bowl LVII Like the Rest of Us

Brian Daboll continues to prove he can relate to the every-man despite his status as an NFL head coach. If that wasn’t made apparent prior to Super Bowl LVII, his plans for the big day in February made it clear.

Obviously, Daboll would’ve rather been coaching in the big game. But since the Giants lost in the Divisional Round, the first-year head coach opted to enjoy the game in style.

“I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet,” Daboll said, via the New York Post. “I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.’’

Amen, Brian.

Daboll sounds like the kind of guy you’d love to invite over to your Super Bowl party. Or, if he’s still cracking Coors Lights before noon, maybe an office meeting.