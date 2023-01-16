Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings

New York Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock did not return after suffering an abdomen injury during his team’s 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Sunday.

Pinnock had to be carted off the field after the third quarter injury. Speaking with reporters after the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that Pinnock was hospitalized following his exit from the game. Pinnock underwent evaluation before returning to U.S. Bank Stadium and traveled back with the team to New York. His status for the NFC Divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend is up in the air.

Jason Pinnock CARTED OFF ….Prayers Up 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NtkdlpSgRW — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 16, 2023

Prior to his injury, Pinnock had been credited with one special teams tackle. The second-year man wrapped up his first regular season with the Giants recording 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Giants snapped an 11-year winless streak in the playoffs with their triumph over the Vikings. Quarterback Daniel Jones led the way, completing 24-of-35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He added a team-leading 78 yards on the ground on 17 carries.

“He’s a special player,” Giants running back Saquon Barkley said after the game, via ESPN. “This is where you can create your legacy in the playoffs, and what a way to start it off.”

Daniel Jones has Historic Day for Giants

Jones became the first quarterback in NFL history to record 300-plus yards passing, two-plus passing touchdowns and 70-plus yards rushing in a playoff game.

“It’s a big win for us,” Jones said. “It was a big playoff game. I thought we played well in all three phases and did enough to win the game. We’ll enjoy it tonight, but we have a lot of work to do going forward.”