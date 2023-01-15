Giants Legend Eli Manning Gives Daniel Jones Advice Ahead of First Career Playoff Game

Eli Manning was at the end of his career when the New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones in 2019 as his replacement. The older quarterback helped mentor the rookie. And he’s still helping Jones.

There’s one thing Eli Manning knows how to do. He can keep calm and win Super Bowls. He picked up two Lombardi trophies with the Giants, earning MVP in each game. And although Eli is three years removed from the NFL, he’s still helping to mentor Jones.

On Sunday, the Giants make their first playoff appearance since 2016. Jones and company will play on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. New York hasn’t won a playoff game since the Giants celebrated the Super Bowl Feb. 5, 2012. Here’s what Manning told Jones about what he needs to do for the playoffs:

“It was keep your process the same, keep your approach the same,” Daniel Jones told ESPN about the conversations he’s had with Eli Manning. “Largely, it’s the same game. Your intensity is up a little bit, but nothing changes as far as your decision-making and how you approach the game. It’s the same game. Trust what has gotten you there.”

While Eli Manning Mentors Daniel Jones, New Coach Brian Daboll Got Him to Playoffs

Brian Daboll, the former offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills, is in his first year as head coach of the Giants. He remade the Giants this season into a competitive team. New York posted a 9-7-1 record and earned the sixth seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

And Daboll also helped give a jolt of confidence to Jones, the athletic former Duke star. He set career highs this season for quarterback rating (60.7) and passing yards (3,205)l He also rushed for a personal best 708 yards. Jones’ biggest improvement probably is cutting down on turnovers. He only had eight this season. Jones threw 15 touchdowns against only five interceptions.

And with a healthy running back Saquon Barkley in the backfield, Jones doesn’t need to press. Barkley has rushed for 1,312 yards with 10 TDs.

But Daniel Jones doesn’t have the playoff experience like Eli Manning. However, he’s going to remember his most recent game against the Vikings. That’s when Minnesota needed a team-record 61-yard field goal as time expired for the 27-24 win over the Giants on Christmas Eve. Jones threw for 334 yards with a touchdown and interception that day.

The Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They’ll be playing in friendly U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Oddsmakers made Minnesota a field-goal favorite.

“These games are the most meaningful games you can go play. And huge opportunities,” Jones said. “But it’s about the team. It’s about what we do as a group and how we’re remembered collectively rather than how any individual is remembered. Think we have a group of guys with that mindset.”

And no doubt, Eli Manning will be cheering on Daniel Jones, willing him all his Super Bowl knowledge.