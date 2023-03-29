Giants’ Owner John Mara Calls NFL’s Thursday Night Football Change ‘Abusive’

John Mara, the owner of the New York Giants, hates the idea of flexing Thursday Night Football games. His main concern is the ticket holders at MetLife Stadium, not those watching from home.

Meanwhile, the league offices are opposed to a poor product representing the NFL in prime time. While NFL games, in general, are popular TV content, Thursday Night Football games aren’t as attractive with viewers. That’s why the NFL proposed allowing some flexible scheduling for late-season TNF matchups.

“I’m adamantly opposed to it,” Mara told reporters. “Flexible scheduling as it is really inconsiderate to our season-ticket holders who fill our stadiums every week. People have gotten used to going from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night, but that doesn’t mean they like it.

“This year, we can be flexed to Monday night, which I think is very inconsiderate to our ticket holders. But to flex a game to Thursday night to me is abusive. And I’m adamantly opposed to it. Fortunately, it didn’t get enough votes, but it will probably be revisited in May.”

The Giants played one Thursday game last season. But it was a Thanksgiving afternoon affair against the Dallas Cowboys.

During the annual league meetings this week in Phoenix, owners tabled voting on flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football for another two months. But you’ll probably see TNF come up again. Amazon Prime bought the rights to TNF. And with the all-streaming format, viewership dropped.

John Mara talks with Giants coach Brian Daboll. Mara is adamantly opposed to flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The games averaged 9.58 million viewers based on Nielsen Media Research audience numbers. With Amazon metrics, the number swelled to 11.3 million per game. Now contrast that to the 2021 numbers, when the games were split between Fox and the NFL Network. The contests averaged 13.3 million viewers a contest.

Many speculated that the drop in viewership was directly related to the matchups for Thursday Night Football not being very glamorous. That’s why the NFL was contemplating whether to allow a shift in some Sunday afternoon games to Thursday Night Football with 15 days notice. This flex scheduling wouldn’t start until weeks 14 through 17.

But as Mara said, the sudden change of dates could impact fans who plan all season for a Sunday afternoon only to be told the game now is Thursday night.

Roger Goodell, the league commissioner, said he’s cognizant of how a flex schedule could impact fans.

“Listen, there isn’t anybody in that room, any of our organizations, who don’t put our fans first,” Goodell told reporters. “That’s really important. Obviously, providing the best matchups for our fans is part of what we do. That’s part of what our scheduling has always focused on and flex has been a part of that. We are very judicious with it and we’re very careful with it and we look at all of the impacts of it.

“I think we average about a flex and a half year. It can vary in any particular year. So it’s a very important thing for us to balance with what I would call the season-ticket holders and the in-stadium markets, but we have millions of fans who also watch us on television. Reaching them is a balance that you always strike and making sure we do it right.”