Giants Owner Warns Brian Daboll Not To Go From ‘Bono’ To ‘Bozo’

We ask, is there a more popular coach at the moment than Brian Daboll of the New York Giants? Maybe Andy Reid? Or San Fran’s Kyle Shanahan?

Daboll, in his first season in NYC, made the playoffs and even upset the Minnesota Vikings in the wildcard round. Before the took over the team, the Giants (and their fans) had suffered through five straight losing seasons.

John Mara, team co-owner and president, knows the Giants well. After all, his family founded the team in 1925. His father, Wellington Mara, was co-owner from 1959-2005. John Mara took over as CEO after his dad died.

So he’s happy Brian Daboll is so popular. It makes his job easier.

“We kid him,” Mara told SiriusXM NFL Radio this week about Daboll. “I mean, right now he’s Bono walking around New York City.

“But I’ve told him — I’ve said: ‘In this business, it doesn’t take long to go from Bono to Bozo. So don’t get your head too big right now.’ But he has been great.”

Giants owner John Mara chats with coach Brian Daboll before the Giants played the Cowboys last September (Elsa/Getty Images)

We’re trying to imagine Brian Daboll, who sports a shaved head, wearing a red-orange clown wig. Clown look isn’t a good one. But Bono is, although Daboll will need to find some shades with blue lens to truly pull off the Irish rocker look.

Daboll helped lead the Giants to a 9-7-1 record. Plus, the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Both The Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers Association named him as their NFL coach of the year. That’s a nice achievement for a rookie head coach.

And, Daboll helped develop Daniel Jones into a far more confident quarterback. Earlier this month, Jones agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract. The Giants were able to secure Jones’ contract hours before the franchise tag deadline. Then New York was able to use the franchise tag for tailback Saquon Barkley and keep him off the free-agent market.

So Brian Daboll’s offense looks pretty steady headed into the fall.

“I said after the season I love this place,” Jones said in a statement to the media. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I want to be here. I have great respect for this organization, the Maras, the Tisches, my coaches and teammates. I am happy we were able to come to an agreement.”

John Mara said he sees his head coach at other NYC sporting events. And it’s always the same reaction. “He likes to go to Rangers games at the Garden,” Mara said of Brian Daboll. “And they put his picture up there and he gets these standing ovations week after week. So it’s a pretty cool thing to see.”

The 47-year-old seemed to be on track to be a career coordinator. He said he’s seen enough to never, ever rest on past achievements.

“What you do one year has no correlation to what you do next year,” Brian Daboll told reporters earlier this week at the NFL Owners meeting.

“What you do one game has no correlation to what you do the next game,” he said. “In terms of where we’re at and things we got to do, we got a long climb ahead of us.”

Maybe he can build on his Bono status.