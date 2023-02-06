Giants Player Doubles Down on his Searing Criticism of Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni

Julian Love has no intention of backing off his criticism of Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. In fact, the New York Giants safety doubled down on his comments in a recent Twitter post.

Love recently torched Sirianni, saying, “He’s in for a free ride. You and I could coach this team.” Despite catching some heat for the comments, the Giants star isn’t backing down.

“Philly fans sure don’t like this one lol,” Love wrote on Twitter. “But I’m not wrong. This is a player’s league, and Philly has dogs on the roster top to bottom. It’s no mystery why they’re in this position.”

It seems like a weird thing to say about a head coach who has taken his team to the Super Bowl. But perhaps its sour grapes from a player whose team was eliminated early from the playoffs.

Even though Love doesn’t seem to have much respect for Sirianni, the head coach got some help from one of his current players.

Brandon Graham Defends Nick Sirianni

After catching wind of Julian Love’s comments, Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham defended his head coach. He didn’t want to hear the trash talk from a player sitting at home.

“People always got something to say when they’re at home,” Graham said. “I just know that coach Sirianni — it don’t matter — what he did last year, with a team that nobody thought was gonna do much, he ended up getting us to the playoffs. Then for his second year, that’s what you’re supposed to do — you’re supposed to get better, bring players in to do exactly what you need them to do and we did that.

“A lot of people just mad because of what happened this season and I understand. It definitely carried no weight because coach proved himself each and every day and if you’re not in here, you wouldn’t really know that. It’s just all lip service.”

The Eagles swept the Giants during the regular season, then handed them a third loss in the playoffs. Maybe that’s adding to Love’s commentary.