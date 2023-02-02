Giants Player Takes Shot at Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni

No matter how good you are, someone is out there ready to tear you down. A Giants player doesn’t believe Nick Sirianni is for real. Apparently, anyone can coach this Philadelphia Eagles team and find success. With a Super Bowl trip coming up, that’s a bold statement to make.

While on Good Morning Football, Giants safety Julian Love came on the show to talk football. Of course, the Eagles came up. As a Giants player, I don’t expect Love to drool all over Philly. However, this is a bit of a stretch.

“He’s in for a free ride. You and I could coach this team,” Love said. He also didn’t like how Sirianni was acting on the sidelines, either.

Looks like we have some more to talk about with Zach Pascal tonight pic.twitter.com/sFz7JCKscG — Chris Infante (@Infante54) February 2, 2023

There is a part of me that will never understand statements like this. It isn’t like Julian Love is retired from the sport. He isn’t looking for a media job, or maybe he is. So, why the hate?

It does look like they were all having fun. And, it’s nice to have some debate and controversy when you’re talking sports. Love knows a lot more than I do about being in the NFL. So, he might have a point here.

Unless we see some random coaching the Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday, we’ll never know just how true Love’s words are.

Nick Sirianni Has a Super Bowl in Sight

No matter what you think about Nick Sirianni and his coaching, he’s got his team in the Super Bowl. Of course, Jalen Hurts and the talented receiving group has been a big reason for that success. The defense ain’t too shabby, either.

So far in the playoffs, they have outscored their two opponents 69-14. Julian Love and the Giants fell 38-7 to the Eagles. They have continued to do what they have done all season, win. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if it is coaching or the players on the field that does it, you just have to win.

So, what do you think about Nick Sirianni, Outsiders? Is he the real deal? At just 41 years old, it wouldn’t be crazy to see him stick around for a while. If he can keep this Eagles team together for the near future, more wins are going to come to Philly.