Gisele Bundchen Discusses Her and Tom Brady’s Involvement in FTX Ordeal

Tom Brady and his then wife, Gisele Bundchen, had tons of money to invest outside of football or fashion. But they made a big mistake with FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange.

FTX crashed and burned two weeks before Thanksgiving. Brady still was playing football and he was about a month removed from the news breaking about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. Then both got sucked into the FTX drama and subsequent lawsuits.

Both Brady and Gisele Bundchen lost a combined $70 million when FTX went bust. Vanity Fair did a cover story on the super model this month. Of course, it talked about why the marriage between Brady and Gisele, two of the most beautiful people in the world, eventually dissolved. And the magazine also got Gisele to speak about what happened with FTX.

Gisele Bundchen described herself as a victim of the grift. However, she served as head of Environmental and Social Initiatives for the crypto exchange and did several high-profile ads as she stood alongside founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

“I was blindsided,” Bundchen told Vanity Fair. “I’m no different than everyone else that trusted the hype.”

Bankman-Fried now is accused of stealing customer deposits and using all the billions to support the crypto exchange and his own investment firm. He’s been indicted on federal charges saying he used the money improperly to enrich himself. Plus, the indictment charges him with using customers’ money for speculative investments and charitable contributions.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Signed with FTX in Summer, 2021

Brady and Gisele Bundchen signed on with FTX in June, 2021. They received an equity stake in the crypto exchange four months after Brady led Tampa to a Super Bowl title. They appeared together in commercials for FTX. Brady and Bundchen weren’t the only ones endorsing and/or investing in FTX. Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, owned more than 600,000 shares. Meanwhile, Steph Curry had a similar equity deal as Brady’s and did a commercial for the exchange. The Golden State Warriors and FTX even reached an agreement allowing the crypto exchange to put up signs inside the arena.

FTX also made deals with the Miami Heat and with Major League Baseball.

And Larry David even did FTX commercials for the Super Bowl. You probably remember the spots. David appears throughout history downplaying some big achievements like the wheel and electricity. At the end, David would say “Ehhh, I don’t think so. And I’m never wrong about this stuff — never.”

Gisele Bundchen declined to discuss FTX details with Vanity Fair because of pending litigation. But she said her financial advisers had told her FTX was “a sound and great thing.”

“It’s just . . . terrible,” she added. “I’m so sorry for all of us that this happened, and I just pray that justice gets made.”

As for the money lost, Brady owned more than 1.1 million shares in FTX Investing, while Gisele Bunchen had 680,000 shares of FTX. Brady’s shares were worth $45 million. Gisele had about $25 million.