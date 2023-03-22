Gisele Bündchen Speaks Out About Rumors Surrounding Divorce from Tom Brady

Forget all the rumors you heard about why Gisele Bundchen dumped Tom Brady in a divorce talked about around the world.

According to Gisele, her husband deciding to return to football in 2022 had nothing to do with the breakup. It just gave the appearance that it did since Gisele filed for divorce during the season.

“Wow, people really made it about that,” Gisele told Vanity Fair about the bad football rumor involving Tom Brady.

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It’s not so black and white.”

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” she told Vanity Fair. “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things. And now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”

Gisele said football was only a small part of her breakup with Tom Brady. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The couple met a year after Gisele had broken up with Leonardo DiCaprio, while Tom Brady was ending his relationship with Bridget Moynihan. Two of the most beautiful humans on Earth met on a blind date. She said she believed in the fairy tale and knew that Brady was the one. So her fairy tale was marrying the hero quarterback for the Patriots.

But she says you need to be true to yourself and each other. “When you love someone, you don’t put them in a jail and say, ‘You have to live this life.’ You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that’s amazing.”

“When I met Tom, I was 26 years old, and I wanted a family. I felt so ready,” Gisele said.

Now about those stories that Gisele hated football and Tom Brady’s career with the sport. “Are you kidding me?” she asks Vanity Fair. “I learned about (football). I used to joke that I was going to be able to be the ref because I’ve watched so many games. And I loved it.”

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Bündchen says. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

The two are making Miami their home base. That way will make it easier for them to co-parent their children together.