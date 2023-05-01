Grading from the 2023 NFL Mock Drafts: From Mel Kiper to Daniel Jeremiah

The NFL Draft has always been unpredictable, and this year’s edition was no different. From surprising trades to surprising picks, the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft had its fair share of unexpected moments.

These moments and the unpredictable nature of the draft are what make it hard for analysts to predict and make their own mock drafts prior to the real thing. Nonetheless, every draft analyst did their best to predict what the first round would look like. Some did better than others, but let’s take a look at how six of the NFL’s top NFL Draft evaluators faired in their first round mocks.

Worst of the Worst

Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. just completed his 40th NFL Draft with ESPN, but the 2023 draft was not so kind to his first-round mock draft. The only pick that Kiper got correct, along with every other analyst, was the first one, as the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick. Kiper did correctly project that Young’s former teammate Will Anderson would go to the Houston Texans, but at the wrong pick, as Kiper projected him as the No. 2 overall pick and Anderson was selected No. 3 overall.

Middle of the Pack

NBC’s Peter King, Pete Prisco from CBS, and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager each predicted two of the 31 first-round draft picks correctly. Each correctly predicted Young would go No. 1 overall to Carolina, but Schrager and Prisco correctly guessed the destination of two defenders from this year’s draft class.

Schrager correctly predicted that the Las Vegas Raiders would select Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson No. 7 overall, and Prisco nailed that Washington Commanders picking Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. King rolled the dice and it paid off, correctly predicting that the Atlanta Falcons would select Texas star running back Bijan Robinson with their first round pick.

Top Tier

ESPN’s Todd McShay had a strong showing, making four correct first-round selections in his final mock draft. Like some of the Pete’s, McShay correctly predicted Young to Carolina, Robinson to Atlanta, and Forbes to Washington. But he also succeeded in guessing that the Minnesota Vikings would add USC wide receiver Jordan Addison to their receiver to compliment Justin Jefferson.

But the strongest analyst performance of all goes to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah. Jeremiah also correctly projected Young to Carolina, Robinson to Atlanta, Forbes to Washington, and Addison to Minnesota. But where he stood out the most was at picks two and three, as he correctly predicted that the Houston Texans would not only draft Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud No. 2 overall, but that the Texans would trade to the No. 3 pick to secure Anderson.