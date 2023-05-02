The Green Bay Packers and new presumptive starting quarterback Jordan Love have come to terms on a contract extension, according to Adam Schefter. Green Bay had until Tuesday to decide on Love’s fifth-year option, but instead of picking that up for just over $20 million, the team signed him on a one-year extension that will keep him with the team through 2024.
The new deal is reportedly worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million in fully guaranteed money, according to Schefter.
If the Packers had declined the fifth-year option and not done the extension, Love would have been free to hit the free agency market for the first time in his career after the 2023 season.
The Packers drafted Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, although they ended up keeping Aaron Rodgers for three more seasons. With Rodgers now gone to the New York Jets, the former Utah State star finally moves into the spotlight.
Love has 83 career pass attempts so far, with 50 completions. He has compiled 606 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions since joining Green Bay. He initially signed a four-year deal worth $12.38 million as a rookie.
2023 Green Bay Packers draft picks
The Green Bay Packers selected 13 players over this year’s three-day draft event, including nine on the final day. Several of the new additions will become weapons for Jordan Love this season.
- Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness in first round, No. 13 overall
- Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave in second round, No. 42 overall
- Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed in second round, No. 50 overall
- South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft in third round, No. 78 overall
- Auburn defensive tackle Colby Wooden in fourth round, No. 116 overall
- Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in fifth round, No. 149 overall
- Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks in fifth round, No. 159 overall
- Bowling Green defensive tackle Karl Brooks in sixth round, No. 179 overall
- Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in sixth round, No. 207 overall
- Kentucky cornerback Carrington Valentine in seventh round, No. 232 overall
- Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III in seventh round, No. 235 overall
- Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr. in seventh round, No. 242 overall
- Charlotte wide receiver Grant DuBose in seventh round, No. 256 overall