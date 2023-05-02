The Green Bay Packers and new presumptive starting quarterback Jordan Love have come to terms on a contract extension, according to Adam Schefter. Green Bay had until Tuesday to decide on Love’s fifth-year option, but instead of picking that up for just over $20 million, the team signed him on a one-year extension that will keep him with the team through 2024.

The new deal is reportedly worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million in fully guaranteed money, according to Schefter.

If the Packers had declined the fifth-year option and not done the extension, Love would have been free to hit the free agency market for the first time in his career after the 2023 season.

The Packers drafted Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, although they ended up keeping Aaron Rodgers for three more seasons. With Rodgers now gone to the New York Jets, the former Utah State star finally moves into the spotlight.

Love has 83 career pass attempts so far, with 50 completions. He has compiled 606 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions since joining Green Bay. He initially signed a four-year deal worth $12.38 million as a rookie.

2023 Green Bay Packers draft picks

The Green Bay Packers selected 13 players over this year’s three-day draft event, including nine on the final day. Several of the new additions will become weapons for Jordan Love this season.