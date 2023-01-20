Green Bay Packers’ Allen Lazard Takes Victory Lap After Winning Appeal Over Hilarious NFL Fine

After further review, Allen Lazard won’t be fined for his Christmas Day celebration against the Miami Dolphins. The Green Bay Packers receiver celebrated hilariously on Twitter after getting the news from the NFL.

In Week 17, the NFL fined Lazard for taunting the Miami Dolphins after an impressive series of blocks. The receiver took down three players on the block, then counted to three after the incredible feat.

Allen Lazard's block took out 3 Dolphins defenders then he counted 'em on the ground 💀💀🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HVQiOvbugH — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 25, 2022

The league took a closer look at Lazard’s gesture and decided it wouldn’t impose the $10,609 fine. Lazard took to Twitter to reveal the big news.

“Guys … they aren’t going to fine me anymore for counting to 3!!! #JusticeIsServed,” Lazard wrote.

Guys… they aren’t going to fine me anymore for counting to 3!!! #JusticeIsServed pic.twitter.com/qyuAGC3sPG — Allen Lazard 👑 (@AllenLazard) January 20, 2023

“After reviewing the arguments and video presented to me during the appeal, I have concluded that the evidence does not warrant a fine for this violation,” the NFL’s statement said. “By copy of this letter, the fine is rescinded, and the Green Bay Packers are instructed to remit $10,609 to Mr. Lazard.”

Green Bay’s season might be over, but that’s a big win for Lazard. I mean, if you take out three defensive players on one block, you should be permitted to celebrate however you’d like.

An Interesting Offseason in Green Bay

The NFL’s decision to rescind the fine on Allen Lazard’s taunting gesture was humorous, but it’s far from the biggest story in Green Bay. That one still doesn’t have an ending.

It’s unclear whether four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers will be back in a Packers uniform in 2023. While there’s still a chance he’s back in Green Bay next season, there’s also the possibility of retirement or playing for a different organization.

Basically, all options are on the table for Rodgers in 2023. But speculation about his future blew up after Green Bay’s season finale against the Detroit Lions.

After the game, Lions receiver Jameson Williams asked Rodgers for his jersey. The quarterback responded by saying, “I’m gonna hold on to this one.”

Rodgers hasn’t made a decision, but he’s certainly acknowledged that he could’ve played his final game at Lambeau Field as a member of the Packers.