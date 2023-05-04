The Green Bay Packers welcomed 13 new faces to the team over the weekend and on Monday, they announced what jersey numbers each draft pick has received.

The top overall pick for Green Bay, Lukas Van Ness will sport the No. 90 jersey. During his time with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Van Ness wore No. 91. He put up 11 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2022, and had seven sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss the year before.

There aren’t many rookies taking over jersey numbers from former Packers but former Virginia star Dontayvion Wicks is snagging Allen Lazard‘s No. 13. At Virginia, Wicks wore No. 3. Lazard departed for the Jets and is now taking the No. 10 jersey in New York.

Packers assign draft picks their new numbers

Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness in first round, No. 13 overall – #90

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave in second round, No. 42 overall – #88

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed in second round, No. 50 overall – #11

South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft in third round, No. 78 overall – #85

Auburn defensive tackle Colby Wooden in fourth round, No. 116 overall – #96

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in fifth round, No. 149 overall – #8

Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks in fifth round, No. 159 overall – #13

Bowling Green defensive tackle Karl Brooks in sixth round, No. 179 overall – #94

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in sixth round, No. 207 overall – #17

Kentucky cornerback Carrington Valentine in seventh round, No. 232 overall – #37

Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III in seventh round, No. 235 overall – #32

Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr. in seventh round, No. 242 overall – #36

Charlotte wide receiver Grant DuBose in seventh round, No. 256 overall- #86

Packers extend Jordan Love’s contract

Aside from welcoming in a whole new draft class this week, the Packers also went ahead with a move on Jordan Love‘s contract. Instead of taking the QB up on his fifth-year option, the Green Bay Packers opted to sign him to an extension outright.

Love signed a one-year extension, which keeps him with the team through 2024 and also guarantees him $13.5 million.

NFL insider Field Yates provided more details regarding Love’s contract extension which could be worth up to $22.5 million for 2024.

According to Yates, Love receives an extra $7.5 million in cash this season based on the structure of the extension. For the 2023 season, Love has an $8.7 million signing bonus on top of his base salary of $1.01 million, which also includes up to $9 million in incentivized escalators which will be added to his 2024 base salary.

Love’s 2024 base salary is $5.5 million, all fully guaranteed and capable of increasing depending on meeting his 2023 incentives, which include a $500,000 workout bonus.

The structure of Jordan Love’s deal is complex. He has incentives tied to playing time, team wins, team stats, and other parameters in 2023 giving him the opportunity to increase his 2024 salary from $5.5 million to $14.5 million.

Outsider’s Kaiden Smith contributed to this report.