Green Bay Packers: Final grade is in for 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers had a lot of picks in this year’s NFL Draft. They selected 13 players over the three-day event, including nine on the event’s final day.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter liked the overall work that they did, giving them a letter grade of an ‘A-.’ This comes after individual day grades of an ‘A’ on Day 1, ‘B’ on Day 2 and ‘A’ on Day 3.

Iowa edge Lukas Van Ness, a high-potential and athletic pass rusher, was the team’s first-round selection.

“I love the potential in Van Ness as a strong edge defender who can play 5 technique. Musgrave (gained with the pick acquired from the Jets in exchange for Aaron Rodgers), Reed (picked slightly earlier than expected) and Kraft (picked slightly later) give new quarterback Jordan Love three young targets with whom he can get familiar this offseason,” Reuter wrote in his column grading all 32 NFL teams.

The Packers selected five pass catchers over the weekend in the form of three wide receivers and two tight ends.

Three of those pass catchers were the three picks they selected on Day 2 of the draft Friday.

“Wooden and Brooks will greatly aid a lean defensive-line depth chart,” Reuter said. “Clifford has third-day intangibles and some physical traits to be a solid backup, though his accuracy was inconsistent throughout his career. Wicks, DuBose (my favorite pick of the group) and Nichols continue the team’s efforts to build talent on offense. Carlson possesses good leg strength but missed 12 field-goal attempts over the past two seasons. Valentine and Johnson were clutch picks for a secondary in need of help.”

2023 Green Bay Packers draft picks