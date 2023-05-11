Green Bay Packers full 2023 NFL season schedule leaked

The NFL will release its entire schedule Thursday night. But it appears the Green Bay Packers leaked their lineup early this morning.

And what might we expect in this new post-Aaron Rodgers Packers world? How about five prime-time games. Green Bay will spend Thanksgiving in Detroit. And the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit Lambeau Field in week 13. Will it be lucky for Jordan Love?

First, we know that Green Bay kicks off its regular season Sept. 10 at the Bears. Jordan Love, take a bow. And no matter what happens, Rodgers won’t be trolling the crowd since he now plays for the New York Jets.

This early schedule look came courtesy of Matt Schneidman, who covers the Packers for The Athletic. Schneidman posted the schedule on Twitter, noting he received it from a source he didn’t identify.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):



– Five prime time games even without Rodgers



– Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago



– Thanksgiving in Detroit



– Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5



– Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

Packers open season against the Bears, will kick off home slate against the Saints

The new schedule shows the home opener at Lambeau as Sept. 24, with the Packers playing host to the New Orleans Saints. Four days later, Green Bay makes an appearance for Thursday Night Football against the Lions. They’ll get Detroit again on Thanksgiving.

The next game after the first one against the Lions, the Packers travel to Vegas to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

However, the Packers will have to wait for the holiday season to make it to prime time again. They’ll play the Chiefs, Dec. 3, on Sunday Night Football. The next week, they’ll travel to MetLife Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants.

Packer fans everywhere now know their New Year’s Eve party plans. The Green Bay-Minnesota game is headed for Sunday Night Football.

Then the Packers finish it all like they started with a game against the Bears. This one is at Lambeau, with or without the frozen tundra.

As we mentioned, the Packers are in the beginnings of the Jordan Love era as team quarterback. Green Bay selected Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The selection angered Rodgers. Meanwhile, Love waited for his time under center. Finally, Rodgers left for the Jets. The Packers assigned Rodgers locker to reserve QB Sean Clifford and gave the keys to the offense to Love.

“It’s very hard to be patient, it’s not easy,” Love told reporters this week. “Obviously, you want to be the guy. Everyone wants to be the guy. Everyone wants to be on the field making plays. It’s not easy, but it was the situation I was put in. Nothing I could do about it. … What I could control about that situation was how I approached each day, how I learned, and grew.”