Green Bay Packers GM Reveals Team is Still in the Dark on Aaron Rodgers Decision

If Aaron Rodgers figured out his NFL future in the Oregon wilderness, then he’s yet to tell Green Bay Packer general manager Brian Gutekunst.

All the coaches and general managers are gathered in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine, which officially kicks off draft season. The Packers general manager sat down with the Green Bay media Tuesday morning and then did a bigger press gathering a few minutes later.

Gutekunst said that he has not had lengthy conversation with Aaron Rodgers since the season ended in early January.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst just sat down with local media in Indy for 30 mins.



• Aaron Rodgers has not told Packers his plans



• Gutekunst hasn’t spoken with him at length since end of season



“Until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) February 28, 2023

Then when Gutekunst met with a larger group of reporters, he said he and Aaron Rodgers have exchanged texts since Rodgers returned from his isolation retreat last week.

“There’s not a lot to report,” Gutekunst said. “We haven’t connected, we’ve exchanged texts, but we haven’t talked.”

Rodgers said earlier this month that he was going to use a four-day retreat to figure out whether he’ll even play football this fall. Rodgers is 39. He turns 40 in early December. As Rodgers plays coy, there is a ton of chatter that says the long-time Packer will leave Green Bay and head to a team for a final Super Bowl run. Rodgers has done nothing to suggest those rumors aren’t true. He even talked about how many Raider fans came up to him at a recent golf tournament.

Gutekunst also possibly revealed more about the Aaron Rodgers situation by what he said about Jordon Love, Rodgers backup.

“We’re excited about him,” Gutekunst said of Love, who the Packers selected in the first round of the 2020 draft. “He needs to play, that’s the next step in his development.”

Gutekunst also told reporters that Love “is ready to be an NFL starting quarterback.”

Love has played in 10 games in his career with the Packers. Rodgers didn’t like it when Green Bay seemingly selected his successor three years ago. The Packers probably wanted Love to see action late in the 2022 season. But Green Bay reversed its losing trend and won four games in a row. Looking at Love wasn’t an option. Then a loss to Detroit in the final game of the regular season eliminated the Packers from playoff contention.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said there’s a tiny reason to think that Aaron Rodgers will remain a Packer.

“The longer he waits the more likely a reunion appears,” Rapoport said Tuesday morning. “There’s a little bit of internal optimism that he’ll come back. Nobody knows. Rodgers knows, but nobody else.”