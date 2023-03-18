Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler Drops Truth Bomb on New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets fans might believe Aaron Rodgers was the missing link to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl, but not everyone is on board with that thought. Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler isn’t buying the hype.

Butler spent his entire 12-year NFL career (1990-2001) in Green Bay. He played on two Super Bowl-winning teams and knows a thing or two about winning a ring. When he says the Jets “ain’t going to no Super Bowl,” he might on to something.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Butler explained why he believes the Jets are further away from a Super Bowl than just adding Rodgers.

“I’m going to say this, I was on a team that went to two Super Bowls — your team gotta be close,” Butler said.

“I don’t know if Aaron Rodgers is going to be there the whole offseason to jell with the top Rookie of the Year wide receiver [Garrett Wilson] … I don’t know if he’s going to be there to go to the clubs with Breece Hall.”

To this point, Rodgers has spent his entire career (since 2005) with the Packers. During an episode of the Pat McAfee Show last week, the four-time NFL MVP said he has every intention of signing with the Jets.

He also reportedly provided the Jets with a “wish list” of free agents he’d like the team to pursue. All of those were weapons for the passing attack, including Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr., per Dianna Russini of ESPN.com.

LeRoy Butler Agrees with Ryan Leaf on Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Whether he knows it or not, LeRoy Butler shares similar thoughts with former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf when it comes to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

When rumors continued growing about Rodgers’ interest in the Jets, Leaf explained why it wouldn’t necessarily be the best move for New York. He thought the team should’ve explored another option.

“You’re not a Super Bowl contender with Aaron Rodgers. I’m sorry,” Leaf said. “There always is a decline. Time has no competitors. … We saw last year, he threw more interceptions last year than he had the two previous years combined.”

Leaf suggested that Lamar Jackson could actually solve some problems.

“I do think, with the nucleus you have in place, there is an answer at quarterback for that. And I think he’s down in Baltimore, waiting for you,” Leaf said. “And I get it, you don’t know if Baltimore will match the offer tender. You have to hold onto that for the first week of free agency. I think you gotta take that chance.”

After seeing Rodgers and the Packers struggle last season, Butler and Leaf might be right.