The Green Bay Packers hosted former Texans and Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee for a workout on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The former fourth-round draft pick had just two catches over the last two seasons, but he has the potential to make an impact in Green Bay’s return game if healthy.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson also shared on Tuesday that the Packers have a genuine interest in a signing, but perhaps not yet.

“Packers not immediately signing Keke Coutee after a strong workout today, per a league source, but could happen in next few weeks,’ Wilson reported. “Team liked his versatility.”

During his time with the Colts, Coutee spent many weeks with the practice squad but received multiple elevations due to injuries for Indy.

He suffered a concussion himself in October last year before returning in the final weeks of the season. He returned 17 punts in eight games for 152 yards in 2022.

Prior to his stint with Indianapolis, the former Texas Tech standout played three seasons for the Houston Texans.

They drafted him No. 103 overall in 2018 and he ended up contributing just shy of 1,000 receiving yards over his three years.

Coutee’s best performance came in 2020. He had 33 catches on 40 targets for 40 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 97 yards on five kickoff returns and another 48 yards on seven punt returns.

Packers search for additional weapons for Jordan Love

Coutee became a free agent in March when his contract with the Colts ran out. He can sign with a new team at any time.

If Coutee does end up joining the Packers, he’ll be working with new starting quarterback Jordan Love. His era began when the Packers infamously traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Love has only started one game with Green Bay since being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the Packers have invested in him with a “unique” contract extension rather than simply picking up his fifth-year option.

The Packers went 8-9 last year in what turned out to be the final season with Rodgers under center. Love will try to engineer a turnaround as the new era begins.