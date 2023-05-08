Aaron Rodgers played quarterback for the Green Bay Packers from the time they drafted him through the 2022 season. During that time, he put together a Hall of Fame career, winning a Super Bowl and four MVP awards.

However, everything comes to an end and times change. This offseason, Rodgers moved on from the Packers, joining the New York Jets. With that, Jordan Love is set to become Green Bay’s starting quarterback.

Along with his starting spot, when Rodgers left his locker opened up too. However, the Packers clearly had no intention of letting it stay open for any length of time. Green Bay has already filled in his old locker with a new quarterback, rookie Sean Clifford.

Clifford was a fifth-round pick by Green Bay in this year’s NFL Draft. He played his college football at Penn State and is coming off a Rose Bowl win. Despite that success in college, it wouldn’t be fair to expect him to live up to Rodgers’ legacy.

In all honestly, Clifford probably didn’t want to end up with Rodgers’ old locker. Living in his shadow is a difficult place to be and if you’re Clifford you want to avoid that kind of comparison.

“Obviously, I understand who was in here before and I respect everything about that,” Clifford told reporters.

“At the same time, I came in and I found my name on the plate and I sat down. I’m doing whatever it takes to win games here. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity. Green Bay has a guy who’s going to come in and give them their all, and I can promise that. I’m just trying to create my own legacy now and continue just to get better.”

Despite this, the Packers quarterback says it’s just a locker to him.

Packers running back AJ Dillon responded to social media criticism

AJ Dillon is the power running back for the Green Bay Packers. Despite this, fans don’t think he always provides enough power and expects him to break more tackles. He disagreed and took to Twitter to shut down one fan in particular.

The fan was upset with Dillon being taken down by ankle tackles. As Dillon explained, he’s always working on getting better.

“You grow from year to year and learn how better yourself & your team,” Dillon wrote. “I’ve always set off-season goals and points of emphasis of things to focus on (along with my coaches). Looking back at last year, your point rings true. If people are going to tackle me low most of the time, I’ve got to work on coming out of those. Knee drive and other techniques have been a huge focus for me this off-season and something I’m hoping on translating into this year on the field.”

“I’m constantly growing and evolving as a player, one thing I can guarantee is as long as I play I won’t ever get complacent or satisfied with good enough. There is always room for improvement and things to work on. With that being said, understand me just like everyone else in the NFL are working to enhance our skill set. As a fan of football myself, I’d take each season with a grain of salt and understand that the players you’re talking about watch the same film and tape x1000 more and are more than focused on taking their game to the next level,” Dillon said.

“Nothing but love for all of Packers faithful. Just a reminder that everyone’s working to get better! #GoPackGo .(Also it’s hard to tell tone through text- this is by no means a defensive or attacking message towards anyone. Just my two cents. Take it or leave it- it’s all love).”