Green Bay Packers officially announce Jordan Love contract extension

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed quarterback Jordan Love to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Per PackersNews.com, it’s a one-year deal worth up to $22.5 million in 2024. The deal includes $13.5 million in guaranteed money and replaces Love’s existing rookie contract. The fifth-year option would have paid Love a $20 million salary in 2024.

The Packers selected Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Love, the former Utah State standout, has completed 50-of-83 passes for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in limited playing time the last two seasons. He finished his career at Utah State ranked No. 2 in school history in passing yards (8,600), completions (689) and attempts (1,125), tied for No. 2 in TD passes (60), and No. 3 in completion percentage (61.2) despite playing just three seasons, according to Packers.com.

Playing time won’t be hard to come by for Love in 2023. The 24-year-old is entering the season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback following the trade of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Head coach Matt LaFleur expressed confidence in the young quarterback while speaking with the media after this past weekend’s draft.

“He definitely understands that he’s the guy in charge. He’s going to be the guy in the huddle and he’s got to be an extension of us… We’re excited for him. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” LaFleur said.

Jordan Love tasked with replacing Aaron Rodgers

Love is now expected to be the leader of the team, a role previously occupied by Rodgers. LaFleur said that Love has already taken to the new role.

“It is hard to lead when you’re not THE guy, and he knows he’s THE guy now,” LaFleur said. “He’s first of all earned the respect by his actions, the way he works, from all his teammates, I would say. I’m excited for him. It’s going to be a process but one that I know that he can handle.”

Love will be the first player under center not named Rodgers in 15 years, when the organization handed the reins from Brett Favre to Rodgers. Rodgers guided the Packers to 11 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl championship in 2011. The four-time NFL MVP leaves Green Bay as the Packers’ franchise leader in touchdown passes (475), completion percentage (65.3) and passer rating (103.6) and ranks second behind only Favre in passing yards (59,055) and completions (5,001), per ESPN.