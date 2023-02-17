Green Bay Packers Prepared To Move on From Aaron Rodgers: Report

It appears that the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay is over as the Packers are ready to move on with Jordan Love at QB. This means that we could see Rodgers making a move to another team sooner rather than later. But for now, this is all just reportedly going on.

There has been this dance going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. It is clear that this is a relationship that has become broken and neither side wants to or can repair it.

We don’t know where Rodgers is going to end up. There is a lot that has to happen before that becomes obvious. It is just shocking that this is the end of this era in football. It’s going to be strange seeing him in another jersey.

Here’s the report from Ty Dunne and Bob McGinn, via Dov Kleiman.

#Packers have “all but moved on” from long-time QB Aaron Rodgers via @TyDunne and @BobMcGin



They’re more confident than ever to start Jordan Love and with his ability to lead.https://t.co/G9fZOdJHFX pic.twitter.com/Z5V6Ll99XI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 17, 2023

Frankly, the words from the report aren’t that great. McGinn put it simply and harshly.

“They’re [Green Bay] disgusted with him and they’re done with him and they’re moving on. This is going to involve money and a trade partner and all kinds of things. But I’m totally convinced he is not going to be their starting quarterback this year,” he said on a podcast.

“On the other hand, they love Jordan Love. They think he’s the second coming now. They’ve seen enough in practice for three years, that they believe he is like Rodgers 2.0. That’s where this organization is coming from right now. They have turned the page, just like they did to [Brett] Favre in June and July, those months in the summer of 2008 and I don’t see it changing.”

Things are going to look different next season.

Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Like Reporters

I’m sure when Aaron Rodgers sees this he’s going to have a normal reaction to it. This is a weird time for Rodgers who in the last two years became much more vocal in media about things… not related to football really. However, his newfound voice has led to some heated moments.

For instance, Rodgers doesn’t really care for the media, at least not their reports.

“I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, [Adam] Schefter, I think they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know s***. They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources. I can promise you that. Anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle.”

So, who knows where Aaron Rodgers will play next season? He said it himself, no one knows. However, it seems that he won’t be in Green Bay.