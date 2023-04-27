Green Bay Packers president comments on Aaron Rodgers, retiring his jersey

Aaron Rodgers will one day have his No. 12 jersey retired by the Green Bay Packers — the organization he spent 18 years with.

Packers president Mark Murphy made the announcement Wednesday, two days after the 39-year-old quarterback was traded to the New York Jets in a package involving multiple pick swaps.

“Aaron had an incredible career with the Packers,” Murphy said. “During a team-record 18-year career, he brought great joy to our fans through a Super Bowl championship, countless thrilling victories and breathtaking quarterback plays. He made playing quarterback look easy. As great a player as he is, what stands out most for me is his toughness. His willingness to play through pain.

“He will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. We were proud to have had him as the leader of our team through his impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community. We wish Aaron well in New York. And look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay to retire his No. 12, celebrate his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame and unveil his name on the Lambeau Field façade.”

Rodgers guided the Packers to 11 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl championship in 2011. The four-time NFL MVP leaves Green Bay as the Packers’ franchise leader in touchdown passes (475), completion percentage (65.3) and passer rating (103.6) and ranks second behind only Favre in passing yards (59,055) and completions (5,001), per ESPN. Rodgers will join Bart Starr and Brett Favre as Packers quarterbacks to have their number retired.

Aaron Rodgers pens heartfelt goodbye message to Packers

The No. 12 will stay in Green Bay, as Rodgers has elected to change his number in New York. Despite receiving the blessing from Joe Namath to wear No. 12, Rodgers will instead wear No. 8. Rodgers wore the number during his collegiate days at Cal.

“There are some iconic names that have played here, probably none more iconic than number 12,” Rodgers said. “And I heard what he said about unretiring his number. But to me, 12 is Broadway Joe and I didn’t even want to go down that path. And I’m excited about going back to my college number.”

Though his relationship with the organization waned over the past few years, Rodgers still took time to thank every teammate, coach, front office member and Packer employee he ever interacted with.

“To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB,” Rodgers wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “To my teammates, I love you all, and am thankful for the moments on and off the field that brought us close. I played with legends, I played with friends; thanks for believing in me and having my back always.

“This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart.”

Packers entering new era without Aaron Rodgers

The Packers will have a different man under center for the first time in 15 years in 2023. Green Bay will move forward with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday.

“Aaron is obviously up there in age,” Gutekunst said. “I think he’s got some really good football left in him. As we got through the offseason, this made sense… Having [Love] sit for another year would’ve really delayed [his development].”