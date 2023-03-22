Green Bay Packers President Fires Zinger at Press Conference Regarding Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy spoke at a Tech Summit at Lambeau Field Monday and as you would expect, was asked about the status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ask, you very well may. As to what kind of answer you’ll receive — well — probably not the one you’re looking for out of Murphy. The 67-year-old is in no position to spill the latest happenings surrounding the four-time NFL MVP.

Mark Murphy spoke at a Tech Summit at Lambeau Field Monday:



"I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets but I'm sworn to secrecy not to say anything."https://t.co/fGg78JRBrY pic.twitter.com/duT7uHDDo8 — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) March 20, 2023

“I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, but I’m sworn to secrecy not to say anything,” Murphy said.

Murphy previously spoke about Rodgers at a Wisconsin girls basketball state tournament game earlier this month. Murphy suggested the Packers were fine with Rodgers moving on, leading to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love getting his first starting opportunity in the NFL.

“Yeah. I mean, unless if things don’t work out the way we would want, yeah,” said Murphy, when asked if there was a scenario Rodgers plays for Green Bay in 2023. “He’s obviously a great player. Four-time MVP. But I think it’s trying to find what he wants and what we want, and hopefully, we can find a win-win situation.”

What’s Holding Up a Packers-Jets Trade for Aaron Rodgers?

During his hour-long appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” last Wednesday, Rodgers, 39, announced his intention to play for the Jets this upcoming season. Rodgers, however, remains a Packer, as the two teams have yet to agree to terms on trade compensation.

“Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick and more from the Jets for Rodgers,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported. “The Packers want more than a first-round pick as part of the base deal. They want protection in 2025, in the event Rodgers plays in 2024. And that’s more than the Jets believe they should surrender for a player the Packers no longer want.

“If the Jets are willing to offer something like a conditional package that would entail as much as a second-round pick this year and up to a second-round pick next year, the Packers would be nuts to not take it.”