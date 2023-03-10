Green Bay Packers President Gives Strange Comment on Aaron Rodgers Returning as Starting QB

For all of those expecting Aaron Rodgers to move on from Green Bay and not be in green and yellow next year, hold up. Mark Murphy, president of the Packers had some interesting things to say when asked about the ongoing quarterback issue.

Some folks in Wisconsin have not given up on seeing Aaron Rodgers back. You can put out reports about the Jets and whoever else. But it is clear that Green Bay wants to make a move. The only question is – can they?

If the Packers can’t move their veteran future Hall of Fame quarterback then what happens?

“Yeah, I mean, unless, if things don’t work out the way that we would want them,” Murphy said when asked about Rodgers returning, via WBAY ABC 2. “Yeah, he is obviously a great player.”

After Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers back-to-back, finding a replacement will be hard.

“We are fortunate to have back-to-back hall of fame quarterbacks,” Murphy explained. “It kind of happens in our game. Very few players play for only one team. Brett had a great career here. Aaron had a great career here. Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will be in our hall of fame. We will bring him back and retire his number. But this is just one of the things that you go through as a team. We want to try to achieve something that is good for both Aaron and us.”

The Packers are focused on figuring out the best option for themselves and Aaron Rodgers.

Figuring Out Best Deal For Aaron Rodgers

Moving Aaron Rodgers is proving to be a little more difficult than imagined at first. There is a lot to be said about Green Bay and how they have handled things. I highly doubt we see him back in Green Bay, but wilder things have happened in the NFL.

Murphy said “Trying to find what he wants and what we want and hopefully, we can find a win-win situation.

“It’s a situation where we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers, and hopefully create a situation where it’s kind of a win for both sides.”

The Jets seem to be the team to beat for Aaron Rodgers’ services. Whether they can put together something that the Packers are interested in is another question.