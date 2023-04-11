Green Bay Packers President Remains Silent on Aaron Rodgers Trade Holdup

It’s been nearly a month since Aaron Rodgers expressed his desire to continue his NFL career with the New York Jets.

Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, remains a Green Bay Packer despite making the public announcement on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Packers president Mark Murphy has been flooded with questions pertaining to the star quarterback and has pretty much stayed the course in saying he has no update.

Murphy was once again asked about Rodgers Tuesday before leaving for the team’s annual bus tour in Wisconsin. No update, Murphy said.

Packers president Mark Murphy before leaving for the team’s annual bus tour of Wisconsin wouldn’t say whether he considers the ball to be in their court or in the Jets’ court when it comes to finishing the Aaron Rodgers trade.



“I can’t really get into that,” Murphy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I know Brian [Gutekunst] and Joe [Douglas] have been talking.”

The two sides have been unable to come to terms on compensation, with the feeling that the Packers have all the leverage in trade discussions. Neither organization has put a deadline on completing a trade, although it would be of interest for both parties to get something done before April 27 — the beginning of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Demovsky said on “NFL Live” last Wednesday that the leverage could shift to New York’s favor if a deal isn’t done by the draft.

“If a deal doesn’t get done before the draft… then perhaps the leverage shifts to the Jets after that,” Demovsky said, via FanSided. “However that’s really only if there’s not another team involved. At some point, if the Packers feel like they can’t get a deal done with the Jets, then the question is will they try to get anything from another team? The difficulty there is that we know that Rodgers has stated publicly that he wants to play for the Jets. And he would obviously have to approve of any trade to another team where he would go.”

New York Jets GM Makes Definitive Declaration on Aaron Rodgers

When it comes to Rodgers joining the Jets, it’s a matter of “when” not “if.” At least that’s the story general manager Joe Douglas sent out to fans at a recent event.

During an event, former NFL quarterback and current analyst Boomer Esiason put Douglas on the spot regarding the major move. He asked the general manager when Rodgers would join the Jets.

“He’s gonna be here,” Douglas answered emphatically.

Jets owner Woody Johnson seems intent on consummating a deal, but isn’t going to get out over his skis, either.

“I think we’re anxious. We’re anxious, I guess,” Johnson recently said. “We look forward, we’re optimistic. [And] we have a plan. We’re willing to stick with our plan. I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating.”